D&D 5e Statblock Generator
Based on Statblock5e and Open5e
Monster Presets:
Monster
Size, type, alignment
|
|
|
Lair Actions Description:
Lair Actions End Note Description:
Regional Effects Description:
Regional Effects End Note Description:
Abilities:
Use _ to italicize and ** to bold. For Spellcasting lists, use > to reverse-indent.
[MON]: Shows the monster's name.
[CHA]: Shows the monster's charisma modifier.
[3D6]: Computes 3d6.
[STR ATK]: Calculates the modifier to the monster's attack roll for a strength-based
attack.
[DEX 2D8]: Calculates the damage roll for a dexterity-based attack with damage dice 2d8.
[WIS SAVE]: Calculates the save DC vs the monster's wisdom.
[3D6 + 1], [STR ATK - 2], [WIS SAVE + 3]: Adds a modifier to the given values.